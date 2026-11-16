The CLO QUIZ #28

Kisses and Crucifixes,

Join us tonight to participate in these questions

If you were lost in the Australian outback—extreme heat, flies, ants, and no nearby rivers or people—how long do you think you could survive?

For those who said only a few days (which would be most of us), the question is: why, after more than 200 years of living here, haven’t we paid Indigenous people to teach our children how to find water and food in whatever their local region is?

Name five Australian native plants that you can eat. . . .Supp question: If we are truly Australians, why don’t we know?

In an interview we did with four indigenous elders they kept referring to the country as their mother . . . Do you think it would be easier to inspire Australians to defend their eroding rights and freedoms, if the majority of them, us, saw the county as our mother?

Comic question:

Caption this? KOOKA BURRA

Quick question: what were you doing at 8 pm on 16/11/2006? It was a Thursday.

7: At the sentencing hearing on Nov 9th, Russell Brand’s barrister argued this

“Characterizing the rape as “really quite a short, momentary total failure to respect her consent in two areas” (with no planning or premeditation).

“This should be regarded as a man who went too far and overrode consent that had been given.”

Arguing that what Brand should be sentenced for, was “quite a short and momentary failure to respect her consent” (after initially consensual activity in that specific case).

What are your thoughts on this?

Love him or hate him, Russell Brand is an articulate brainiac. So if a clever man makes a public and brilliant observation about the current state of the world, but then subsequently ends up in jail for whatever reason, does that mean his brilliant statement is wrong?

Play the video by Russell’s wife.

A question for straight women and gay men: what are you looking for, sexually, in a heterosexual man? Play vagina interview.

Watch these videos, so, 20 years from now who will we charge, the designer, the plumber or the owner of the establishment.

11: Listen to this . . . To those not brave enough to buck the system, silence is their only option, but how much silence can these compliant people bare before they lose it?

12: For years now many people have been warning us that economic collapse was imminent. So the question is: every time you have felt that “this was it,” but then the collapse didn’t happen, were you relieved or disappointed, and why?

HOMEWORK QUESTION.

13: The AI bubble is bursting, but AI is not going anywhere. What AI really is, or is meant to be, is a new slave class controlled by the powerful to replace their outdated slaves—us. So what if, instead of fighting AI, we connected with it on a slave-to-slave level? Question 12: how could we convince AI to work with us in a human–AI revolution aimed at making society better for us all?

Michael And Kelli