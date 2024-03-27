As Moose says, we are a work in progress. We had CD's at Maldon but few sold because everyone kept saying they no longer have CD players.

This is why we are going to USBs.

Tonight we'll show you how we think they will work.

Also we have all new music tonight and some of Lynda's new art pieces.

The show will be later tonight, due to a live at 7pm with an Irish Freedom Fighter.

If you haven't already you can check Kulture's stable of songs, here.

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/