Ben sent some songs in that he had just recorded on his second hand iphone. But there was something very moving about his work, and the lyrics were deep and resonating.

TITLE TRACK OR BEN'S FIRST KULTURE ALBUM

Anyhow, who was he? And what was his motivation to create? Here he sings two of his songs.

As we move KULTURE forward, we feel Ben could be a KULTURE ARTIST.

What do we mean by KULTURE? Cafe Locked Out is now on the search for Free Artists. We want Art inspired by the turbulent Covid Years. We want to see if your art can help us make sense of our new world, help us find who we are now as Australian’s and where we are going. We believe that the tsunami of Covid washed away our country’s identity, and now we are searching through the rubble for who we are, for we also believe, that upon our new identity, a deeper, more resilient and nourishing Kulture will blossom.

So spread the word. CLO is after new Songs, poems, art, including AI art and Memes, short films, novels etc, etc. If you can’t meet us on the road please send your art to kulture.cafelockedout@gmail.com

Supporting KULTURE and Café Locked Out

