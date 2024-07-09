We did it and now we can help you help us.

A few months back we set out to prove that there are artists out there who are not only talented but also want to, or already are, writing about issues that matter to them:

The Modern Australian Protest Song.

Knowing these artists risk their careers by going public with this work, we wanted to find a way for the public to support them and nurture the possible birth of a renaissance. So, we charged $5.00 per song. $3 went to the artist, and initially $2 to Café Locked Out. Now our $2.00 will become an affiliate link.

Note: Spotify pays artists less than $0.004 per play.

Moreover, we have moved away from an American website and built our own from scratch, thanks to Mianna.

We have also now sold 1000 songs, demonstrating public willingness to support and foster Kulture and its artists.

But now you can help if you wish, why not become a Kulture affiliate?

If you have your own blog, you are free to use our music, and by promoting it with your personal link, every time someone buys a song via that link, you earn $2.00.

Perhaps you run a shop, teach a class, or host gatherings where our songs could be appreciated?

With your own link, every time someone asks about the music, you can provide them with the link and receive the same deal.

This isn’t about greed, but about grassroots marketing of our art, beneath the noses of those who would censor or cancel the Australian voice.

For more information, please get in touch via email: kulture.cafelockedout@gmail.com

To hear the songs, visit: https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

Michael Gray Griffith

(on behalf of the Kulture Committee of Artists)

KULTURE

Liberated Artists