Leon Kofmansky on the hate speech laws, Israel and Palestine and the Epstein files

Leon used to have a regular podcast on Cafe Locked Out. Courageous enough to be outspoken on many controversial issues tonight we will ask his opinion about various things plaguing our world at the moment.

He is also a prominent political figure, having run as the lead United Australia Party (UAP) candidate for the Southern Metropolitan region in the 2022 Victorian state election. Kofmansky, an observant Jew, campaigned on issues including religious freedom, parental rights in education, opposition to government overreach, and criticism of Premier Daniel Andrews’ pandemic policies

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.

Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/