COMPETITION EXTENDED

The Protest Competition

Best Song, Best Rant, Best Poster

Barbara O Neill, a world-famous alternative health expert, is banned from conducting her lectures in Australia and under threat of 3 years jail if she does.

So, we are holding a competition to pressure the Government to allow Barbara to perform her shows in her home country without fear of being jailed. We are looking for the best entry in 3 different categories based on the theme of Bringing Barbara Home.

What are we looking for?

There will be 3 Winners, one from each of the following categories

A protest song: up to 3 minutes, regarding Bring Barbara Home

A filmed protest rant: up to 3 minutes, regarding Bring Barbara Home

An A3 protest Poster: regarding Bring Barbara Home.

The Prize Details A winner from each category will receive $500 each and all 3 winners will be invited to have Dinner with Barbara O Neil

Supported by The O’Neill’s

New Closing Date

Midnight, May 31, 2024

More Details here https://cafelockedout.com/bring-barbara-home-competition/

Use your creativity to right a wrong