COMPETITION EXTENDED
The Protest Competition
Best Song, Best Rant, Best Poster
Barbara O Neill, a world-famous alternative health expert, is banned from conducting her lectures in Australia and under threat of 3 years jail if she does.
So, we are holding a competition to pressure the Government to allow Barbara to perform her shows in her home country without fear of being jailed. We are looking for the best entry in 3 different categories based on the theme of Bringing Barbara Home.
What are we looking for?
There will be 3 Winners, one from each of the following categories
A protest song: up to 3 minutes, regarding Bring Barbara Home
A filmed protest rant: up to 3 minutes, regarding Bring Barbara Home
An A3 protest Poster: regarding Bring Barbara Home.
The Prize Details A winner from each category will receive $500 each and all 3 winners will be invited to have Dinner with Barbara O Neil
Supported by The O’Neill’s
New Closing Date
Midnight, May 31, 2024
More Details here https://cafelockedout.com/bring-barbara-home-competition/
Use your creativity to right a wrong
Good on you Barbara. The last thing we need is the type of nonsense as shown by unrepresentative government pushing the mantra- "we are the science" after all the evil they inflicted on every Australian. For the first time in my life, I can see the evidence of harm in all vaccines and the efforts they have gone through to hide these harms, and especially in the unnecessary coerced mRNA bio-weapon jabs that coincide with hundreds of thousands of injuries and elevated excess deaths.