Let’s talk Betrayal with Lindsay : Camp Fire Chats with CLO's Resident Psychologist

“If we can’t wake anyone up, then we should build campfires in the great silence, so when they are ready they can find us.” .

We interviewed Lindsay a few weeks ago, and it was such a brilliant chat, that we’ve asked him if he would be a regular.



So he is coming on this Thursday and so if you have questions , please get them ready.

If you like how Lindsay thinks, check out his book, ‘Why Clever people do Dumb things.”

https://www.amazon.com.au/Why-Clever-People-Dumb-Things/dp/0994232500

Thriving in a Mad Mad world is Lindsay’s monthly membership program (cancel anytime). More info here https://greatchangemaker.com.au/sp-mad-mad-world-online-monthly-membership/ (https://greatchangemaker.com.au/sp-mad-mad-world-online-monthly-membership/)

Get 30% off by using code CLO in the ‘promotion’ at checkout

We are crowd funded here at Café Locked Out – to help keep us on air and score yourself some awesome clothing and accessories – go here https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Caps and beanies are here with our local supplier in Kerang Victoria - https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/search?keywords=blue%20bees&sortOption=descend_by_match

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.