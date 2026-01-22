Li, and his plan to save us from the collapsing World
Cafe Locked Out
Li, the defiant pharmacist from Darwin, believes that this year or next we are going to see a financial collapse that will be even more devastating than the Great Depression.But he also believes that if we embrace AI, we can form a community that can not only survive it, but prosper.This is what he is putting into practice, and why he comes on once a fortnight to share his ideas.
Arise & Build (Never Kneel Again) By LI
THE ECONOMIC ARK FIELD FRAMEWORK (2025–2026)
- Practical activation paths:
- Income First — generate immediate cash flow using AI
- Food Production + Profit
— optimize modular micro-farms for food and income
- Neighbour Micro-Clusters
— collaborate with households to share skills, resources, and food (build network)
- Actionable steps to start building local resilience today Regards Li
To support Li’s work www.patreon.com/kyndart