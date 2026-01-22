Li, the defiant pharmacist from Darwin, believes that this year or next we are going to see a financial collapse that will be even more devastating than the Great Depression.But he also believes that if we embrace AI, we can form a community that can not only survive it, but prosper.This is what he is putting into practice, and why he comes on once a fortnight to share his ideas.

Arise & Build (Never Kneel Again) By LI

THE ECONOMIC ARK FIELD FRAMEWORK (2025–2026)

- Practical activation paths:

- Income First — generate immediate cash flow using AI

- Food Production + Profit

— optimize modular micro-farms for food and income

- Neighbour Micro-Clusters

— collaborate with households to share skills, resources, and food (build network)

- Actionable steps to start building local resilience today Regards Li

Financial Sovereignty First By Li

