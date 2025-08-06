Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Li (The People Pharmacist) Topic: How Long COVID Turns You Into a Living Petri Dish

A recording from Michael Gray Griffith's live video
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 06, 2025
6
2
🧭 Talking Points:
Immune Breakdown — Not Shutdown
From Defender to Dysfunction
Petri Dish Analogy
IgG4 Dominance & Immune Tolerance
Strategic Viral Evolution - New Variants Inside
Strategic Immune Restoration & Recalibration

Li's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

Li has ons of more information here, check it out.

🎯 Bio Snapshot:
15 years as a pharmacist — now bridging science and ancestral wisdom through nutrition.

Certified Nutritional Therapist with a focus on metabolic recovery, immune resilience, and Long COVID.

Founder of Kyndart, a growing health sovereignty movement in Australia focused on rebuilding trust in the body through food, function, and commun

Regards
Li

