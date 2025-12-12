Li, the People's Pharmacist & THE ECONOMIC ARK FIELD FRAMEWORK (2025–2026)

In 2022, When Kret, Wendy, and I arrived in Darwin as part of the Deplorables Tour, we were in a hall when I told a group that if any of them wanted to do an interview, I’d be in the next room.

A few people came in and so I got to work, but then behind them a tall, slim Asian man entered and shyly remained at the rear of the room, watching the others share their stories.

Li’s prayers are the bomb

When he finally came over and sat down, he told me that he was a pharmacist.

He’d refused the jab, so he was currently out of work, but eventually the pharmacy chain asked him to come back.

Here and there we would do a podcast together, but because English isn’t his first language, the shows didn’t always perform that well—people complained they had trouble understanding him.

But Li was so clever and had this incredible ability to consume information that we felt we should persevere.

Now he does a podcast every second Thursday.

Initially he was talking about various treatments for dealing with injuries, but lately he’s changed tack.

Now he is convinced that we are heading into the mother of all depressions, and he wants to inspire people to start preparing for it now. He has brilliant ideas on how to achieve this.

Tonight he talks about building sustainable communities.

Li is a gift to our nation.

For more of his work, go here

