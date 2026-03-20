Li's vison on how to survive the coming storm, together

I’ve been working with Li for a while now. He’s a pharmacist from Darwin who briefly lost his job for refusing the jab and declining to administer it.

A devoted Christian and a true brainiac, he’s now channelling his energy into a powerful vision for a better way of life.

Although English isn’t his first language, his passion, ideas, and the heartfelt prayers he always ends each episode with truly resonate.

Here’s his latest episode. If you’d like to reach out to him, the links are below.

Michael

Contact Li

https://www.patreon.com/safeark

or Li’s email upstreamhealthnt@gmail.com

Below are the panels from his show.