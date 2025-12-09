He looks like he got stuck emerging from a daze, for the sleep is deep and to date, it has refused to let him go.

She, his carer, is shopping for him. She’s attentively asking him if he wants this and that, before she places whatever she chooses into his basket.

Tall and not bad looking, he’s in his early twenties and in another life he’d be on the town’s local footy and/or cricket team, and a loyal member of the local volunteer fire brigade.

He’d probably be spending most of his time thinking about how he could get with some of the girls in town, who would concurrently be evaluating him, as the entire purpose of our universe urged all these young jigsaw pieces together, trying to find a couple who would join, and from this brief union, create a new life, as the larrikin choirs of the Corellas cracked and recracked this forever vast sky.

Maybe he’d stay with her.

Maybe he’d leave and join the others working at the mines; flying in and out in his high-vis clothes.

And whether he felt he was succeeding or failing at life, he’d always return to his mother, where he’d know he was the apple of her eye.

Instead, here he is, in the cold meat aisle, with a friendly but morbidly obese young woman, who could have been his woman, and not his NDIS, well-paid carer.

For no matter how long his mother searches for him, her whole-son will never come home.

Every town we visit, we find these young men haunting the aisles. They’re like wounded soldiers from some undeclared war, that no-one informed us we were fighting.

And the experts all state that while they don’t know the causes of autism, they all agree, without a shadow of a doubt, that it’s not the vaccines.

But instead of rigorously searching for the actual cause, our country has set up the NDIS.

A booming industry based on providing care for these injured youth.

It could be argued that in these harder economic times, the NDIS, Australia’s first national scheme for people with disability, is such a gold mine, that instead of being motivated to seek a cure, or the cause, we are incentivising ourselves to stay silent, for whatever the cause is, it keeps creating these Golden Geese.

In fact, if things get economically harder, which they seem to be doing, these young men might end up becoming a financial lifeboat for the many.

If that happens, will they ever receive an accolade for this profound contribution? Or will they continue to be discreetly ignored?

For to date, we haven’t cared enough to go looking for the cause, or, to be specific, we have not gone looking for the cause as hard as we continually and belligerently defend the fact that we absolutely know, without a shadow of a doubt, what doesn’t cause it.

Not that these conflicting suppositions will bother this young man; this apprentice ghost following his carer, as she leads him down another aisle, past us, his silent people, including another young Australian man, trapped somewhere in yet another uncomfortable dreamland, as his carer doom-scrolls her way through her phone.

By Michael Gray Griffith

Goodbye Road.

