Live From FORT BILL with Dr Paul Oosterhuis

For two weeks we’ve been stuck at Fort Bill, waiting on a part for the bus to be refurbished.

But Fort Bill is an extraordinary place.

For the well-read, it reminds me—in its themes—of Steinbeck’s Cannery Row, except instead of being nestled next to a port, Fort Bill is nestled within the bush that is filled with life.

At night, in the bus, it’s like you’re lying beneath an incoming tide of insect song.

And all the people staying here now, orphans from Goodbye Road, get on like a family.

Some live here; others are repairing the vehicles they live in, or upgrading them, before heading off to who knows where.

We have no paths anymore, no destinations. It’s like we are all on the run from what so many others have given in to.

That said, we also have a lot of fun.

And tonight, the Captain of Fort Bill, Mr. Bill Lober himself, will join us for an online, live, and interactive chat.

