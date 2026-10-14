Australia quietly changed its gene-technology regulations in February 2025, and the Office of the Gene Technology Regulator has now confirmed that animals administered qualifying mRNA vaccines are no longer classified as genetically modified organisms.

The exemption applies whether the mRNA is delivered directly or through lipid nanoparticles, provided it does not alter the animal’s genome or generate an infectious agent. The regulator has also declared its previous advice, issued before February 2025, is no longer current.

But changing a legal classification does not answer the questions surrounding these products. How long does the mRNA remain active? Where does it travel? How long do the proteins it produces persist? Could residues remain in meat, milk, eggs or organs? What testing and withholding periods protect Australians before these animals enter the food supply?

If these products fall outside OGTR oversight, which agency is responsible for examining their persistence, biodistribution, residues and food-chain safety? Removing one regulatory requirement must not create a gap in public health protections.

Newsycle’s FOI investigation remains active, seeking previously unpublished regulatory advice, internal transition records, communications between OGTR and APVMA, and evidence of whether existing vaccine projects were reclassified following the changes.

Australians deserve transparency over what is being administered to livestock and the safeguards protecting their food supply. Declaring an animal “not genetically modified” is a regulatory classification, not proof that every safety question has been answered.

The government changed the rules. Now it must demonstrate that the safeguards remain intact.

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