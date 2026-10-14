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Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
Oct 14

Michael, you are probably aware of this neurobiologist who has been calling out the mRNA "vaccines" as "transfection injections" since 2020. That's why he lost his academic career, because he had been using transfection technology in his research for years and was fully aware that once an animal is transfected one must "sacrifice" the animal pretty soon afterwards if one wants to demonstrate the transfection was successful, or else the animal's immune system may destroy the transfected tissue. He couldn't believe "public health officials" were advocating transfecting humans, since the only previous human application of this gene therapy method was in cancer patients or those carrying a gene mutation that was life threatening, and even then it was a risky business.

The fact that they have succeeded in making this transfection platform "normalised" and building factories and research labs around it, shows just how determined these genetech/global biosecurity fanatics are to make us all, including our domestic animals and livestock, their new experimental animals. All for-the-greater-good no doubt!

Here are some biological realities for anyone wanting to dive deeper to digest: https://stream.gigaohm.bio/search?search=transfection&searchTarget=local

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