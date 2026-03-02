Liz Gunn and the FOI NZ document which proves that they knew

Over the years we’ve had plenty of circumstantial evidence, but this is hard evidence that—before the jabs were rolled out, before the mandates, and before eleven thousand high-ranking New Zealanders secretly exempted themselves—the health minister had stated in a Memorandum of Understanding that.



“According to the Director of Public Health, Covid-19 does not have a particularly high mortality rate and it is not particularly transmissible.”



So if they knew, it only makes sense that our health ministers knew.



So why all the fear?



Why the destruction of our social cohesion, economy, and institutions that many people no longer trust?



Why, if they knew, was there a need to sack so many nurses and deregister doctors who either didn’t want to take it or administer it?



Why?



Why?



Why?



These are the questions that Brendan Murphy, Brad Hazzard, Greg Hunt, Dr. Kerry Chant, Dr. Nicola Spurrier, Brett Sutton, and others should be forced to answer.



Will that ever happen?



With the world spinning at an amphetamined pace, who knows.



Maybe true justice is just an X post away.





