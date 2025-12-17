Lyme Disease, The Disease you are not allowed to have as an Australian

What a strange country we live in now.

Before COVID, I had only vaguely heard of Lyme disease. But on the road meeting people, I had all these people approaching me, saying that they were not only suffering from it but that—even though many of them had been diagnosed, usually by overseas doctors—Australian doctors are not allowed to treat it, because the official government line is that Lyme disease does not exist in Australia.



This then correlates with the government denying vaccine injuries, which are abundant, and now with the shooting in which the Prime Minister refuses to state what all of Australia knows: that this was a terrorist attack by radical Muslims.

How are we supposed to grow as a society when our institutions refuse to acknowledge the causes of the problems facing our people?

Tonight’s guests, both Lyme dieses suffers are:

Eileen Robbins

A former disability worker, Eileen is 80yrs old. She has three very grown daughters all living on Mornington Peninsula.

And

Jordan Clarke

A 29 year old man from Melbourne who has/had suffered from Lyme disease since I was 16 1/2 years old. I started to get sick early 2013 and am only just starting to show significant improvement in the last year since traveling to Cyprus for treatment.

