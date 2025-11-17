Lyme Disease: The Tick-Borne Disease Australians Are Not Allowed to Suffer From

Over the last few years, I’ve covered several stories on the mysterious Lyme disease.

It’s mysterious because, if doctors identify and treat it, they can be suspended.

Why? Recently, Sonia—a member of our community—started texting me, frustrated because she was suffering from what appeared to be Lyme disease, but she couldn’t find anyone to take her seriously.

So I suggested she share her story with us, and then she suggested that we also invite Anne Ryan on.

Anne Ryan is a councillor at the City of Busselton. She contracted Lyme disease in 2016, along with chronic fatigue, and she is now living with it while managing her health through knowledge and nutrition. Initially, she was diagnosed with all the co-infections associated with Lyme (but not Borrelia) through ArminLabs in Germany. It was later picked up by a naturopath using a bioresonance machine. Anne has recovered through personal research and trial and error.

The Bee Free Blue Bee.

The Australian Blue Banned Bee doesn’t live in a hive, doesn’t follow a Queen, yet still pollinates flowers.

It’s a beautiful symbol for letting the world see that you are valuable part of our community, but sill a free thinking human being.

Need a few special Christmas Presents, why no check the growing CLO.Shop here

https://cafelockedout.com/

Thank you

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.