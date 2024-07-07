Hi. You don’t hear from me often.. But I can assure you I am always shuffling around in the background of Cafe Locked Out helping to continue to get the stories out there. But I also put alot of my energy and time into the Theatre Company that Michael and I were very successful with prior to the world turning upside down. Our Company being The Wolves Theatre. At the moment I am concentrating on getting the plays up and out to as many towns and suburbs, inside and outside Melbourne as I can. All the plays all display a powerful and often challenging voice. Michael’s writing weaves the human spirit through his characters in a very raw and relatable way. And there is always humour too.

We are about to start working on another play called Real. This play is having a clever dig at what we have seen happening with Real Estate over many years. For this next play we are looking for two female actors. One mid 30’s and the other 20-30 who must be of Asian background Please email at thewolvestheatre@gmail.com if you want to know more.. We are based in Melbourne.

But before Real comes to the stage we are having one more performance of the incredible Marooned in Melbourne. This time in Prahran.

I am looking for a venue for us to come to Sydney and maybe Newcastle too. Even further North as the problem of suicide is huge.

Thanks for all your on going support if you have come to our plays and if not I hope you get to see them.

Rohana

See Details of upcoming Marooned gig below image.

Here are the details of our next Gig next Friday 12th July 2024

BOOK HERE or Cash on the Door

https://www.trybooking.com/CTFOC

MAROONED

Friday, July 12, 2024

7:30 PM

Following two full houses in rural Victoria and Fairfield Marooned (originally called “Suicide Row”) is returning to the theatre where this brilliant play began.

This extraordinary play, written by Michael Gray Griffith and Produced by Rohana Hayes, was first produced in 2017 by The Wolves Theatre Company following the suicide of a friend. The play has been highlighted by audiences as a “must-see”. It has recently gained funding in the UK to assist with various health education programmes. In 2020 it travelled to regional towns where it was used as a healthy tool for their communities. The show was performed for the Australian Army whose psychologist described it as a revolution in suicide prevention.

‘Marooned’ is an honest, and raw insight into the realities of the Australian experience, it explores the stories of four very different people who have all attempted to take their lives and are now trapped in a waiting room in the afterlife. They are unsure as to how long they have been here and more importantly what they must do to leave this room. Through their interactions, which are often raw and very relatable, they come to the same decision, they have changed their minds and want to go home. But how?

The play utilises a blend of humour and compassion to tackle heartfelt and often powerful conversations about life and death.

*Content Warning: Contains coarse language, themes and discussions about suicide.Parental discretion for younger viewers recommended.

EVENT DETAILS:

TIME/DATE: 7:30PM, 12 JULY, 2024

DURATION: 80 MINUTES WITHOUT INTERVAL. DOORS OPEN 30 MINUTES BEFORE THE SHOW

VENUE: THE SHOWROOM THEATRE