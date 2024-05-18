Two pre-covid interviews. Before Michael was a leper.

This production is brought to you with the support of both Rotary Altona and The Male Hug. “Marooned” written by Michael Gray Griffith was ﬁrst produced in 2017 by The Wolves Theatre Company following the suicide of a friend. The play has been highlighted by audiences as a “must see”

It was taken into the regional towns where it was used as a healthy tool for their communities. We performed for the Australian Army whose psychologist described it as a revolution in suicide prevention.

Marooned is an honest, and raw insight into the realities of the Australian experience, ‘Marooned’ explores the stories of four individuals trapped in the waiting room for the afterlife. Marooned utilises a blend of humour and compassion to tackle heartfelt and often powerful conversations about life and death, which in turn prompts conversations about mental health and real communication.



Saturday 25 May 2024 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM (UTC+10)

The Altona Theatre

115 Civic Parade, Altona Victoria 3018



