As a Producer and Creative having a vision and then following that vision’s path to the end is incredibly exciting. I am going to give a brief update on where I am on that path for anyone who has given to the project and in the hope that I might get some new Sponsors for Marooned and of course for those of you who are just interested!

Me running through some ideas with Jackson the DOP

In the weeks leading up to the shoot that was booked for 18th April I did as much as i could to organise everything and everyone. The night before I was creating call sheets for the week and ordering catering. On the morning of the 18th a team of us went in to set up. The Camera guys set the lighting, the “runner/set builders” blacked out the windows and light. The make up artist and Director on set set up her spot and her and I talked about the afternoons shoot and rehearsed with the actors in the space. The first AD and the clapper and 2nd sound assist all had jobs to do too. We all worked to get ourselves ready for the beginning of the shoot that afternoon.

And the week followed without fault. We were all focused on creating a wonderful piece and I think it was this collaborative feeling that made it run so smoothly. Egos were non existant, Ideas were welcomed and heard. The days were long and cold in the space and we set up coffee and snacks upstairs and stopped only for toilet breaks and a half hour lunch break.

I thank my team for helping me and being so so professional. And I thank all who contributed to the Cultural Fund so far. I managed to raise enough money to pay them all well, pay for the location. the catering and the hire equipment.

Now I have the rushes with an Editor. I need to continue raising money to pay for post production and to get a Composer and all that is involved to complete the film. Colour grader, sound editor etc

I have a Sponsorship Package for anyone who would like to see it. This allows your business to be attached to Marooned where ever in the world it goes!

email me at rohanahayes@proton.me

If you would just like to chip in all donations over $2 are 100% tax deductible

Click here for fund link

Here are some of the amazing Sponsors so far. Would you like to see your logo there too! Thank you all

Rohana

rohanahayes@proton.me