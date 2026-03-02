Hi, I’m Rohana I run the Monday Podcast earthwormwoman.

I am making a feature film of one of Michael’s plays Marooned. In this post I have included a Sponsorship Package and info about what I am doing and why. I know we are all struggling financially but many struggle mentally and far too many struggle so much that they feel they are worthless to their families, friends or the world and decide to “leave”. I believe you never know when your life can change for the better and that in no circumstances “leaving by your own fruition” is a good thing and so by making this film I hope it will help to make a change in lowering the suicide statistics for Men and for Women. contact rohanahayes@proton.me

MAROONED THE FEATURE FILM

Confronting Suicide’s greatest ally, SILENCE

Please click for more info about how you or your business can be a part of this very important film.

https://www.canva.com/design/DAHCM5toYOg/OeBqakEVLxPm3f_VgLpPWg/view?utm_content=DAHCM5toYOg&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=hc3cab450c8

Marooned that deals with suicide and mental health in a revolutionary and enlightening way has already been produced as a play on and off over the last 9 years. We have performed to the Australian Army and were invited up to Canberra in 2021 to perform to the Chief of Army and several VIPS. The Army Psychologist called it “ A revolution in suicide prevention because it entertains and holds an audience’s attention and while it powerfully conveys its message it manages to leave you feeling uplifted”

A filmed version of the play is being used in the UK as a teaching tool for psychotherapists.

I am after any support to help me make this film to help bring change and especially help Men so have set up a fundraiser.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible.

My Cultural Fund

https://artists.australianculturalfund.org.au/s/project/a2EMn00000cEZckMAG/making-a-feature-film-around-suicide



Who am I?

I am Rohana, I am a Producer and Actor with over 35 years experience.

For most of the last 26 years I was in partnership with a writer, Michael Gray Griffith. We produced numerous productions and projects under The Wolves Theatre Company. One of them being the play Marooned. Since parting ways I have taken Marooned on as my own project . It is time now to make it into a feature Film.

As a Producer I am drawn to pieces that really make people think, that move people and those that can potentially make a difference. Marooned does all of these. It deals with the horror of Suicide in a way that is never seen. It draws its audience in by getting them off side as they are laughing quite early on. Marooned has had over 90 performances as a play including a personal invite to the Chief of Army in Canberra for the military and VIPS. Audiences all over have repeated the same line “ you must take this play everywhere” The film is the only way this can happen.

The film is set in the one room a “waiting room in the afterlife”. The look will be raw, stark. Light and dark shadows. Crisp jarring sounds, filmed in sepia or bleach bypass .

History of Marooned https://www.canva.com/design/DAD9PGJ0RiA/ayJto2rONd_FIVvFEH2OFQ/view



Michael, my ex, the writer of Marooned has Bipolar Disorder. This made him a genius writer but also often a train wreck of a human. Living with someone with Bipolar was exhausting and the suicide rate among those with the disorder is high.

There are far too many people whose partners, relatives, kids, and friends have taken their own lives so it feels very important that this film be made. I believe it will be both a beautiful work of art and carry on being a brilliant tool to be used at Conferences, Men’s Groups, with Nurses, Psychotherapists and Medical professionals and General Release on SBS or even Netflix

Marooned Quotes and Reviews

“Is it only last week Australian of the Year Grace Tame told us, “History, lived experience, the whole truth, unsanitised and unedited, is our greatest learning resource. It is what informs social and structural change”? Marooned is a play that fulfils this urgent purpose, using communal storytelling, aka theatre, to confront Australia’s epidemic of life-threatening despair, shame and grief. It does so with humour and compassion and honesty. It needs to be seen.

Review by Harriet Cunningham The Sydney Morning Herald

Each of the characters’ stories represents a different group in our community, but

all reveal how delicate is the human psyche, how fragile is our mental health and how tenuous our grip on this life.” ~Kate Herbert ★★★ The Herald Sun

Marooned is a revolution in Suicide Prevention because it entertains and holds an audience’s attention, and while it powerfully conveys its message it manages to leave you feeling uplifted.” ~LTCOL Andy Cohn Army Psychologist

“This is an important play,” ~Alan Hopgood. Playwright

“While I can see the influences of Harold Pinter, this is not Pinter. This is an original voice. And Marooned is a marvellous play. A clever and engaging work. Highly original & witty.” ~Bruce Beresford Director

“I laughed, I cried, I felt. It’s raw and extremely real. The actors are beyond amazing, the writing is phenomenal. It was an occasional shifting of bodies that brought you back to the reality that reminded you that this was a play.” ~Natalie Powel

“It’s refreshing, honest and raw – yet uplifting. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this on the topic of suicide. Fantastic script and performances.” ~Marie Budimir

“Brilliant is all I can say. It’s a story that needs to be told and everyone needs to see it.” ~Charlie Heylar

“We’re not the target audience but the more of us with these wider perspectives and less fear, the better for our whole community”.

Anne Picard-Drew