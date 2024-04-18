Marooned has toured country towns, been interstate and up to Canberra for a private show for the chief of Army who wanted to make it essential for the entire Australian military. Not only is it an amazing tool but it is a powerful and often funny piece of entertainment.

With the help of Rotary Altona City and the Male Hug we are bringing this full production to the Altona City Theatre in Melbourne. With a new cast member and fantastic venue I hope you can support us in keeping The Wolves productions going. I am hoping to get Marooned back up to Sydney and especially further North to Qld.

Producer and Actor, Rohana for more info email thewolvestheatre@gmail.com

Details

BOOK TIX HERE

Altona City theatre 115 Civic Parade Altona

25th May 2024 7.30pm

History of Marooned

Before the first lock-down we performed two shows at the Red Rock Regional Theatre near Colac. Before the shows audiences were more reserved than normal due to the fact that the play was seen as a suicide prevention play however both shows received a standing ovation.

People constantly urge us to bring this play to their town. It’s an important play that really resonates with audiences, especially men. To date we have had over 50 performances. After the play people hang around for ages wanting to talk and the discussions are healthy. One young lieutenant who saw it at Victoria Barracks one weekend, drove 400kms to see it again at Yarrawonga.

BOOK HERE

Images from past productions.

Marooned Quotes and Reviews

Our audiences are our best judges and so I will let them speak for the play.

“Marooned is undoubtedly the finest piece of theatre I’ve seen in many years. It had me in tears and belly laughing. Beautifully written and expertly performed. Stunningly good.”

~Megan Watts.

“Is it only last week Australian of the Year Grace Tame told us, “History, lived experience, the whole truth, unsanitised and unedited, is our greatest learning resource. It is what informs social and structural change”? Marooned is a play that fulfils this urgent purpose, using communal storytelling, aka theatre, to confront Australia’s epidemic of life-threatening despair, shame and grief. It does so with humour and compassion and honesty. It needs to be seen” Harriot Cunningham.

The Sydney Morning Herald

Thank you for bringing Marooned to Castlemaine. My husband, daughter and I were in the audience last night and were emotionally touched by the performance, as were the people around us. We just wish our boy had had a chance to return but it was not to be. We are all involved in suicide prevention in our local community and wish to thank you for all the elements your play covered. It was very cleverly done and we sincerely hope more people get to see this play for the discussion it would spark around suicide prevention.

“Each of the characters’ stories represents a different group in our community, but all reveal how delicate is the human psyche, how fragile is our mental health and how tenuous our grip on this life.” ~Kate Herbert ★★★ The Herald Sun

“This is an important play,” ~Alan Hopgood. Playwright

“While I can see the influences of Harold Pinter, this is not Pinter. This is an original voice. And Marooned is a marvelous play. A clever and engaging work. Highly original & witty.” ~Bruce Beresford Director

“Marooned is a revolution in Suicide Prevention because it entertains and holds an audience’s attention, and while it powerfully conveys its message it manages to leave you feeling uplifted.” ~LTCOL Andy Cohn Army Psychologist

“I laughed, I cried, I felt. It’s raw and extremely real. The actors are beyond amazing, the writing is phenomenal. It was an occasional shifting of bodies that brought you back to the reality that reminded you that this was a play.” ~Natalie Powel

“I think it’s fair to say that any play that holds your attention for 90 minutes is something special. Having been in the audience, I can tell you this is that play. Miss it at your peril.” ~Simon Walters

If you get the chance, it is highly recommended. Funny, touching and poignant. Great performances by all involved.” ~Brian Molony

“It’s refreshing, honest and raw – yet uplifting. I don’t think I’ve seen anything like this on the topic of suicide. Fantastic script and performances.” ~Marie Budimir

“Brilliant is all I can say. It’s a story that needs to be told and everyone needs to see it.” ~Charlie Heylar

“What an absolutely brilliant show. Fantastic actors, superbly written. The cast, writer and everyone associated with Marooned thoroughly deserved their standing ovation and extended applause. A great theatre experience.” ~Jeffrey Byrant Jones



Well done - thanks for having us! Very important topic and great performances

Sabella Sugar Producer

Well done to all involved! What an incredibly moving play brought to life by the amazing actors. Christine Turner

I encourage you all to see it. I went to Castlemaine when it was playing there. It’s an excellent show. Catherine Becker

One of the best Indy plays I’ve seen - about a tough subject - but it’s full of humour and pathos. Reminded me of a young David Williamson, poignant and effective with a clever premise. I can highly recommend it..

Richard Wolstencroft

Outstanding play! Thought provoking, sad, funny. Impressive cast who played their roles brilliantly. I truly hope this play gets the growth and recognition it deserves.

Robyn Tikal

Managing to make the audience laugh on such a serious topic is a great achievement.

Long life to Marooned! Fiona Coletta

Congratulations! Absolutely outstanding play. I was deeply moved by it. Debbie Mattea

Beautifully written "a masterpiece of a play" Kate Borland"