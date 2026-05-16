Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Maurice & The Last Great Freedom Truck.

A Cafe Locked Out mini Doco
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
May 16, 2026

In November 2023, Maurice and I shared an adventure.

I met Maurice in Broken Hill NSW. He’d driven his furniture removal semi-trailer down from Kingaroy QLD and I’d driven Florence, who I’d just bought and got registered, up from Melbourne.

Maurice had a contract, delivering a load to Perth WA and wanted to know if I’d come with him, and he had enough time up his sleeve to allow me to do interviews on the way.

This is a short doco of that trip.

The full interviews of that trip can be found here

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