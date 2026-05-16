Maurice & The Last Great Freedom Truck.

In November 2023, Maurice and I shared an adventure.

I met Maurice in Broken Hill NSW. He’d driven his furniture removal semi-trailer down from Kingaroy QLD and I’d driven Florence, who I’d just bought and got registered, up from Melbourne.

Maurice had a contract, delivering a load to Perth WA and wanted to know if I’d come with him, and he had enough time up his sleeve to allow me to do interviews on the way.

This is a short doco of that trip.

The full interviews of that trip can be found here

Cafe Locked Out’s work is entirely listener-supported.

We can’t hold the line without you.

If you would like to help support or work please click here



https://cafelockedout.com