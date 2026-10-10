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Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
Oct 10

…..and my guess would be that there are thousands of small Aussie business that you could write this same scenario about…..😓🤬🇦🇺

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Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
Oct 10

This is so sad to see this happening to hard working Aussies who have worked their butts off to make a living. There is way too much red tape and regulations. I just wonder if these new migrants have to go through the same process to have a food shop. Why is the government taking half of his profits from selling?? We have found the same ridiculous regulation in the plumbing industry too. All trades are now over regulated. Australia has devolved into a communist nanny state. I do worry about our adult children and their future. I hate the government and what they did to us during convid and I have no respect for any of them at the moment.

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