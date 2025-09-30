First off, we apologise for all the merch we are pushing, but we are trying to keep CLo afloat by offering original products. All the profit goes towards finacinign our work.

“This album is a rich compilation of Michael’s poetry put to music.

There are so many beautiful and meaningful lyrics that evoke different emotions and tell the stories of our times - like the nurse in ‘Welcome to the Weeping Years’ who was given Multiple Sclerosis by Pfizer and then forgotten about - the historic gathering of people from all over Australia at Epic in Canberra - and songs about the longing for love and freedom and breaking free from fear.



Even though the music is by AI, I am amazed at how well and beautifully the music gives expression to the sentiments and mood of each poem.

One example of this is in ‘Silent Man’ where the voice and music really capture the anguish and hidden pain of men unable to express themselves.



I have a new appreciation of Michael’s poetry after listening to these songs. By putting his poems to music, they are brought to life in a way that means that more people will be able to enjoy and appreciate them.



The way I look at AI music is that all of the voices, the instruments, the style of music, all have their origin in human creativity - so it’s not something non-human.



I could quote from every single one of these poems/songs. These are two lines from the song ‘Epic’ -

“And there were tears of hope singing through our liberated eyes

As we scrawled Freedom Forever across all our Government’s lies”.”



~Christine Mckinlay



Thank you Christine Mckinlay



Me & AI. . Samples from our First Album

Lyrics, Michael Gray Griffith

Music AI.

I have always written poetry, which often differs from song lyrics.

In the past, I collaborated with several talented musicians, but they are hard to find—especially ones you connect with.

Since I create quickly, when AI became available, I started using it.

Now, I have more songs than I need for my own album.

So, if you enjoy the work we do at Café Locked Out and like some of our music, why not download our first album?

The proceeds help keep us afloat. The songs can also be purchased individually. Personally, I believe the speed at which we can create by collaborating with AI allows us to produce protest songs at an extraordinary pace.

A perfect example is the song I wrote for Charlie Kirk on the day he passed away. I know this may be controversial, but here it is.

Michael Gray Griffith Café Locked Out

Link to the album in comments

15 songs for $29.00





These are the songs.

1. The Epic Tribute

2. Kew Library Carpark Lullaby

3. Exodus

4. Fly

5. The Lonely Ballerina

6. The Lucky Country

7. Cure

8. Welcome to the Weeping years

9. Silent Man

10. Forgotten War Leave Forgotten People

11. The Delivery Drivers Dream

12. End of Times

13. light

14. Song For Charlie

15. Bee Free

