Me & AI. . The First Album.

I have always written poetry, which often differs from song lyrics. In the past, I collaborated with several talented musicians, but they are hard to find—especially ones you connect with. Since I create quickly, when AI became available, I started using it.

Now, I have more songs than I need for my own album. So, if you enjoy the work we do at Café Locked Out and like some of our music, why not download our first album?

The proceeds help keep us afloat. The songs can also be purchased individually. Personally, I believe the speed at which we can create by collaborating with AI allows us to produce protest songs at an extraordinary pace.

A perfect example is the song I wrote for Charlie Kirk on the day he passed away. I know this may be controversial, but here it is.

These are the songs.

1. The Epic Tribute

2. Kew Library Carpark Lullaby

1× 0:00 -4:04

3. Exodus

4. Fly

5. The Lonely Ballerina

6. The Lucky Country

7. Cure

8. Welcome to the Weeping years

9. Silent Man

10. Forgotten War Leave Forgotten People

1× 0:00 -3:59

11. The Delivery Drivers Dream

12. End of Times

13. light

14. Song For Charlie

1× 0:00 -3:39

15. Bee Free