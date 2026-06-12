Meet IRa, An emissary of The Galactic High Council of Planets

I Am an emissary of The Galactic High Council of Planets, and a member of the Domain.

My mission on Earth is to assist the ascension of humanity, from the 3rd dimensional reality into the 5th, which is a unification of the human heart into the human collective experience.

I am a channel of Guides & Angels, assisted by Master Teachers & Soul Family of the higher realms.

We are committed to assisting all humans into an expanded state of awareness & consciousness.

I am also assisting the Lemurian consciousness to re-enter our reality, creating a more peaceful & loving race of the cosmos, so we may gracefully enter the Galactic Order of the Extra-terrestrial community...

​Regards & Blessings

IRa

https://arcturian.au



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