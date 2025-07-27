Meet Jason Olbourne, who is joining Cafe Locked Out's Community

Jason Olbourne is a political commentator, former home shopping tv producer and cricket tragic who has interviewed over 750 people in his 6 year career in front of a camera.

His previous shows have included his first venture World Series News, before creating Jason Q Citizen & Friends, Compass and Weekends all on TNT Radio, The Daily Australian and The 51st State.

In a world of censorship and cancel culture, Jason has gone from the Invisible Man to Mr Controversy in the space of a week.

Amongst his favourite interviews were with Former Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, Gavin Ashenden, Constitutional lawyer John Eastman, Professor Victor Davis Hanson, commentator and lawyer Lionel National, the late Dr Jackie Stone, Pizzagate journalist Liz Crokin and Derryn Hinch.