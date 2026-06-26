Meet Thaïs d'Escufon, the French Activist they tried to jail for calling our Migrant Rapists

Interview with the French Woman,

I’m the former spokesperson of Génération identitaire in France, I started activism at 18 in a youth movement fighting against mass migration and for the defense of our identity.

Our actions were in fact inspired by the Australian immigration policy of the “no way”.

But the movement was banned on 2021.

Since then, I’ve been sued multiple times for stating facts and standing position against immigration.

In 2022 I was victim of an attempted rape by a tunisian migrant at my home.

On french TV on 2023, when commenting the rape of another french woman, and still moved by my own experience, I said that

“The principal danger for women in France were black and Arab immigrant men”.

For these words, the prosecutor (a woman) has sought a 4 months unsuspended prison sentence against me.

Meanwhile, my tunisian attacker is still free because of a lack of pursuit from the french police.

Here is the extract of the french TV concerned by the justice :

I also sent you a picture of me on the roof that made me famous for and another picture of me to introduce myself.

One of our actions at generation identity France where you can see the “no way” banner inspired by australian policy

I told the attempted rape story on french tv 4 years ago