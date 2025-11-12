Meet the Man who was fined $661 for flipping the bird at an AI Camera

I was in an op shop, looking for a steak knife, when we were told they weren’t allowed to sell them anymore. “It’s the law,” the old volunteer said. And she said it defiantly, as though she were the enforcer of that law, the protector.

“Yeah, the law of a Nanny State,” I replied, and I could see this momentarily resonated—until she flew back into enforcer mode.

This is a small example of the level of compliance I find everywhere across the country.

We are on the border of Digital ID—a border, once crossed, from which we will never return, unless there is a global power outage.

The cameras are all installed and monitoring us. One man just got a $600 fine for flipping the bird at one.

Also, the 5G towers have been installed, along with the data centres to collate, store, and process the information.

On some level, even the most obedient Australian must have some reservations about it—or just a few questions.

But instead, the greater herd doesn’t even appear to comprehend the dire possibilities of what they are signing up for.

In Victoria, they’ve just brought in an Indigenous treaty that is basically the Voice, which is something the majority of Australians resoundingly voted no to.

It’s like many people see our leaders now as lords. They might mock the shit out of them online, but they obey them, like serfs obeying lords.

There even appears to be far more serfs than there are people who are questioning the government. Worse, there are many who don’t like the government, who don’t want Digital ID, but will still comply.

And there is us—this small, worn-out band, littered all over the country, who feel like they want to scream at the greater herd who continue to drag us all towards authoritarian rule.

So, what do we do about it?

What can we do?

