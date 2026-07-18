Measured against the universe, I am so small that my consciousness cannot fathom what God truly is. Except to say, upon a leap of faith: God isn’t dead. But if we want to survive as an empowered species, then you’d better pray that your God dies.

All our Gods are stories that men have written — to make sense of the emptiness, or to control other men, and of course, to gain money and power. And the perfect creation to control the masses is a Perfect God.

A Perfect God is an ever-ready remedy for all manner of pain and suffering. No matter the cruelty of the tragedy, the unfathomable meaninglessness of loss, or how deep the depression, knowing it’s all in God’s plan can be a soothing spiritual tonic.

The trouble is, not only does a Perfect God not exist, but the very concept of one is now threatening the worth — and therefore the future — of Humanity itself.

Perfect Gods are the Gods of Slaves.

If every thought that slips through your brain is prewritten, if every bird call or rape is scripted, then a serial killer of struggling prostitutes is as guilty as a two-day-old baby who just filled their nappy.

You are a silent spectator to your own life. A powerless passenger on a crowded and lonely rollercoaster.

Then, to throw in a healthy dose of hypocrisy, we are also taught that in the end we will be judged for our actions — actions we were bound to perform.

And all of this has worked for centuries. If people didn’t believe it, it didn’t matter. In the Western World things were so good — why rock the boat when you can afford a house, a car, and a couple of weeks in Bali?

But then Covid came, and wrapped inside the vaccine were the plans for a new world in which the invisible bars of your Perfect God’s spiritual reality are transitioning into the mass surveillance of you by the Rich.

And as they continue to erect our prison, all your Perfect God instructs you to do is wait — Jesus will return soon and everything will be sorted.

Even Revelation reads like a brilliant third act to crown an incredible story. A third act that those with power not only possess the capability of replicating, but in real time they are live-streaming it, now.

And their message is clear: your Perfect God has already written your end, so strap in, shut up, and wait. Which, technically, under the reign of a Perfect God, you have no other choice but to do.

But that is the Neo Key.

What if we came to the realization that since no other living creature, past or present, has been given a sacred guidebook to life, why should we?

What if, instead of sin and servitude, we have been born into a Freedom so overwhelming that out of fear of our own power, we rush to create Perfect Gods as an excuse not to pull out and wield one of God’s greatest gifts… Choice.

And along with the Sword of Choice comes the Shield of Responsibility.

Perfection does not exist. If Leonardo da Vinci rose from the dead and visited the Louvre, he would probably say, “Mama Mia, look! I fucked up her smile.”

Perfection is an end. You can go no further, for there is nowhere to go. But imperfection continually unwraps endless realms of possibilities. A reality where you are not a slave imprisoned in an inescapable script, but the navigator of your own existence. Or, in old speak: a Free Human Being.

Now before dismissing this with a scoff, think for a moment. God, they claim, created you in their own image, but since no human ever has reached perfection, doesn’t it stand to reason that this is who we are — beautiful yet imperfect beings — and therefore God is the same.

In an imperfect universe the future is unwritten. An Imperfect God might help with benevolent coincidences, like the gifts in The Hunger Games, but while an Imperfect God can’t control the future — with all manner of life making all manner of choices constantly — if you think about it, this is wonderful, for it means that your Imperfect God could truly love you.

I doubt a Perfect God would even bother to glance at his frozen creation: trillions of intricate slides sandwiched together with endless yet predictable light passing through them in a process we call life.

Whereas an Imperfect God, who has seen you fall and pick yourself up, only to fall again, might be in your corner, urging you to get up, to fight.

Will you?

Who knows?

But that’s why an Imperfect God might become invested in you. They want to know what you’ll do next.

A prewritten script that never changes is like a season of Days of Our Lives looping for eternity. But in a reality where the future is unwritten, your life — depending solely on the consequences of your choices — could be a hit Netflix series that the angels would binge-watch. A series in which, if they liked you, they might root for you so ardently their voices could resonate in your soul, in a language we call intuition:

“Come on. COME ON! Get up already. You can do it. We know you can do it.”

The world is changing.

Powerful people, whose only need of a Perfect God is to keep you pacified until their global jail is complete, are not stopping.

Their future is where you and your children and their children are heading, and your Perfect God can’t help you — for you have already made a commitment to him to wait.

Whereas an Imperfect God could see us throw off the chains of our old religions’ connected stories. The ones that dictate that we were born into sin and shame. And see you rise to the occasion, wielding all the holy weapons of your Imperfect God:

your ability to love,

your ability to think,

your ability to find the courage to do what has to be done to secure your own and your children’s, and humanity’s liberty.

An Imperfect God could be our true savior, if only we will allow them to inspire the meek within all of us to finally unsheathe our swords and join with our brothers and sisters, as together we cast out those who would subjugate us, before leading humanity towards a reality where humans have great worth.

Greatness is not a Destiny,

It’s a choice. Even the act of striving for greatness is greatness in itself. Currently Humanity is under attack.

And the Meek can’t save us.

What we need is an Army of Greatness. So choose well.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out