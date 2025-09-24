MGG welcomes Helen Taylor on breaking free from limiting systems and our infinite potential

My whole life has prepared me for the journey I am on today — one guided by faith, truth, and a higher calling. In 2022, I was invited to speak publicly for the first time about “Living in the Private” and reclaiming personal authority. What began as a daunting step soon grew into a movement, with hundreds drawn to hear and share in my message.

In 2023, I published my first book, sharing the revelations of self-discovery, breaking free from limiting systems, and remembering that we are spirit, love and infinite potential. By 2024, I brought a powerful healing system to Australia in collaboration with Dr. Francisco Rosero, offering support to people seeking relief from stress and mental health challenges..

In 2025, I was invited to host my own radio show on Yarra Valley FM, giving a platform to voices and stories — both known and unknown people — that deserved to be heard. With little training or guidance, I created a program that quickly built momentum, lining up dozens of guests through to December. However, after raising attention within the committee, I was suddenly suspended from the station. Promised support, training, and resources never arrived, yet the passion and purpose of the show remain alive.



My journey continues. I’ve found a new platform and I remain committed to creating spaces where truth, healing, and inspiration can be shared freely — with or without the approval of some self imposed gatekeepers.

Here is my website -

https://helentaylor.com.au