This episode we hear from Michael about some of the stories that he hears around the country travelling and interviewing every day Australians. Joel and Michael also touch on how the media space in Australia is shifting but where Australia is vulnerable culturally. ☕️ Thank you for your donations keeping this show free (PayPal donate link) - https://www.paypal.com/donate?busines... 🔑 Click here to follow us elsewhere - https://shor.by/TheArk￼ Click here to follow Michael elsewhere: Website -

https://cafelockedout.com

Support Michael on Substack - https://open.substack.com/pub/cafeloc... Click below to watch the full show elsewhere: 🟢 Rumble - https://rumble.com/v6x5qna--michael-g... 🎧 Spotify:

🎙️ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Timestamps: Coming Soon 00:00 - If you like this content please remember to comment, share and smash that like button to boost us in the algorithm. Thank you 🙏 *Disclaimer: Any comments made by the panelists are individually their own and the Ark or other presenters are not responsible for them. Please note that the conversation in this video is not medical advice. #TheArkPodcast #joeljammal #MichaelGrayGriffith

Explore the podcast