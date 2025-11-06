Michael's Back with A Dual Show, 1st Rosemary Marshall and her Vax Bus tour, then Lindsay

Rosemary Marshall is returning to the tour with the Vax Bus. She will be joining us tonight to share the upcoming dates and locations.

After that, CLO’s resident psychologist will join Michael for one of their fireside chats, where they’ll discuss a variety of topics, including the response to Michael’s video showing his bruised face.

Following the release of the video, Michael was flooded with messages of support, as well as an outpouring from people who are also struggling with stress, depression, and other mental health challenges, or have loved ones who are suffering.

But if so many of us are struggling, why is there still a stigma surrounding mental health?

If you like how Lindsay thinks, check out his book, ‘Why Clever people do Dumb things.”

https://www.amazon.com.au/Why-Clever-People-Dumb-Things/dp/0994232500

Thriving in a Mad Mad world is Lindsay’s monthly membership program (cancel anytime). More info here https://greatchangemaker.com.au/sp-mad-mad-world-online-monthly-membership/ (https://greatchangemaker.com.au/sp-mad-mad-world-online-monthly-membership/)

Get 30% off by using code CLO in the ‘promotion’ at checkout

We are crowd funded here at Café Locked Out – to help keep us on air and score yourself some awesome clothing and accessories – go here https://cafelockedout.com/product-category/bluebee/

Caps and beanies are here with our local supplier in Kerang Victoria - https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/search?keywords=blue%20bees&sortOption=descend_by_match

Show less

Thank you

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.