Mid Week Cafe update with John Stapleton

From a starving runaway searching for purpose on the eclectic streets of Kings Cross, to a renowned journalist gracing the front page of the Sydney Morning Herald, to a writer and now publisher of dissident voices, John Stapleton is a gentle yet unique and powerful voice.

We now work together on the Banned Book Company, helping to market these concerned voices. Also John is a brilliant editor if you have a book you need to have polished before publishing

Join us tonight as he shares his views on what he feels are our most pressing issues.





Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can't hold the line without you.

We don't receive government grants, and we don't have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you're free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:

The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you're not just supporting us financially; you're starting conversations and showing others they aren't alone. You'll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, 'Goodbye Road'.

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