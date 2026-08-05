Minny, A freedom Fight is in the Cafe

Minny is a freedom fighter and has been for over a decade. As soon as the pandemic hit, she knew something was up.

Her background is in English literature but she also has a juris doctor postgraduate degree.

She contributes articles to the Spectator and other papers with a focus on national security issues, controversial legislation and crime.

She is also a fine artist who has authored and illustrated 200 Bible Heroes.

She is currently writing her upcoming book on ancient and modern warfare methods.