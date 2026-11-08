Monique - a true gentle, powerhouse for her community

Tonight we welcome Monique from York, WA, previously featured on Cafe Locked Out (including the 2022 Rumble interview). She has long focused on practical community support and connection through Song of the Heart.

Recently, after becoming an elected member about 12 months ago, she became the target of commentary on the Civil Watch Facebook page, with criticism often directed at the community work and charity she is involved with.

We’ll talk about cyberbullying and why people turn on one another — even when they share similar ideals — and how group dynamics and online hostility can affect real community efforts.

Six years on, we’re still here — and reaching between five and six million people a month. That number isn’t just interviews. It includes the rants, the posts, the conversations, and everything else that happens in this space.

https://cafelockedout.com/

In a purely commercial sense, the smart move would be to lock everything behind a paywall. Why do all this work and give it away for free?

Because we’re not a normal podcast. We’re closer to an online community — and a lot of people in this community are doing it really hard. Some of us are living in tents.

We simply can’t, in good conscience, cut those people off because they can’t afford a subscription.

So instead of going fully paid, we want to say this:

To everyone who already supports the work — thank you. You are the only reason we’re still able to keep going.

A previous interview with Monique about her great work

And if you regularly take something from what we put out, and you can comfortably afford to chip in, we’d be genuinely grateful if you did.

Your support doesn’t just keep the lights on. It keeps this space open for the people who need it most.

Thank you for being here.

Kelli and Michael

Cafe Locked Out