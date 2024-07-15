A Play for three Australian young men.

This play has been in my head for a while but now its down.

This is draft 3.

It's about three young men who wake up on a small boat far out at sea with no means of communication.

The play is written to celebrate the beauty of masculinity. A Rite of Passage.

Probably why we will struggle to find three young brave male actors to play it, (for fear of being cancelled) or theatres to host it.

The three roles are specific: Three, young, white, heterosexual males.

We are in Melbourne.

If you are interested in auditioning, or know a young man who might be, please get in touch at cafelockedout@gmail.com Michael Gray Griffith