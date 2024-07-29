My Brother My Brother My Brother
A new play that celebrates masculinity,
The Alex Theatre are now supporting the play.
Now to find the cast
We weren't sure if we would find a theatre that would support a play that wasn't 'woke' and celebrates the beauty of masculinity .
We were wrong.
The Alex Theatre will now premiere
this new play:
"My Brother, My Brother, My Brother. "
We have young men applying to read, and then if they like it, audition. But we are hunting for more.
if you want to audition drop us a line and well send you the play.
If you aren't auditioning but would still like to read it ,, it is available here.
Each male character is a heroic role .
Jack
Conor
Forch
Ages 18 to 24.
They are all born here, but can be of any descent.
Three boys wake up on sinking boat far out at sea, no mobile phones, no engine, no radio.
Their only chance of overcoming the huge obstacles and making it back to us, is to become men.
But why risk their lives to make it back to a country that appears to only offer it heterosexual young men shame?
Oh, and there will be no trigger warnings. Except, bring your tissues. You'll need them.
To learn more, please contact us at thewolvestheatre@gmail.com
Goodluck with play.
It's reachable content"
But I ask is it what's needed now.
Maybe so on subject matter- keeping our God given genders!?
So questionable in the times we are moving in.
8.32 counts on all subjects being faced in ignorance we have never been pushed to the edge so much.
The fall take over of all we are and have always known.
But times flew by without a thought"
Of who we really are?
Do we know ? You think?
Something huge missing from all avenues we travels??
What or who?
We must fight this evil intent upon us all.
Evidence in our skies water airs we breathe!
All being dismantled before our eyes.
We aren't heard though Loud we are.
Covered us all in a blanket of deceit and greed.
Top to bottom.
Prayers meetings I suggest "
Before we lose All.
Get a grip on the tail of this suicidal maniac and co.
Shake it to its foundations.
8.32
Thank you for all you do.
It's been a journey of a life time
All fronts need address.
I say I am just person ?alone in a sea of spew and vomit.
It's fearful yet most don't see all but acknowledge something isn't right contented still.
Slow boil. Your wide spread and grown I bet! Well travelled and see through all disguises 🥸 👏 💪
We must prevail and pray without ceasing
Mighty we are.
A ripple can cause a tidaywave.
Love and kindness and strength for this fight.
God Wins!
Take care All.
Razz