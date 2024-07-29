My Brother My Brother My Brother

We weren't sure if we would find a theatre that would support a play that wasn't 'woke' and celebrates the beauty of masculinity .

We were wrong.

The Alex Theatre will now premiere

"My Brother, My Brother, My Brother. "

We have young men applying to read, and then if they like it, audition. But we are hunting for more.

if you want to audition drop us a line and well send you the play. If you aren't auditioning but would still like to read it ,, it is available here. https://amzn.asia/d/02vKkwGh



Each male character is a heroic role .

Jack

Conor

Forch

Ages 18 to 24.

They are all born here, but can be of any descent.

Three boys wake up on sinking boat far out at sea, no mobile phones, no engine, no radio.

Their only chance of overcoming the huge obstacles and making it back to us, is to become men.

But why risk their lives to make it back to a country that appears to only offer it heterosexual young men shame?

Oh, and there will be no trigger warnings. Except, bring your tissues. You'll need them.

To learn more, please contact us at thewolvestheatre@gmail.com