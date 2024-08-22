My Brother, My Brother, My Brother

Premiere dates 18th to 21st Sept

Michael Gray Griffith, the Writer of the play Marooned and The Magnolia Tree has a new, "NON WOKE" play for young men that celebrates the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Synopsis

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea. All their phones are missing, the radio has been broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats.

It appears they were drugged and now have woken up in a perilous situation, alone.

Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story but as time passes the play becomes a mirror, that asks us all a profound question: If we treat our young males as though there is something wrong with them, and offer them only shame, what do you think will happen to their souls?

The play is very funny, tense, and full of colourful language, but it is also full of courage and mateship, as these three young men work together to celebrate the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Supported by The Alex Theatre and produced by The Wolves Theatre Company.

Tickets to premiere season available here.