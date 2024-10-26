I apologize for flogging the play here, but naturally we have been unable to advertise on Main stream media so we have to other avenue at the moment.

But these young men are exhilarating. Each of them is trying to make each note of this script land.

In our safe world they are truly being theatrically revolutionary.

THEATRE JUST GOT EXCITING AGAIN



WHO KNEW THAT ALL WE HAD TO ADD WAS BALLS

My Brother My Brother My Brother

Michael Gray Griffith

They are the ignored sons of emasculated fathers. Lost at sea, they start arguing as to why they should return to our golden shores, when our leaders have made it clear That they don’t want men.

A Season of plays that celebrate the beauty of men.

The Wolves are Theatrically Dancing in The Ruins. A Season of Plays at The Alex Theatre in a time when theatre faces unprecedented challenges and venues, like The Alex, are closing their doors



But the Wolves are set to reignite the stage this November with not just one, but two thrilling new plays, along with readings of two others.



Marooned

