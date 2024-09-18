My Brother x3 is selling tickets. Full House Opening Night
More seats being added now.
On a boat made of out scrap wood, a boat christened “If,” after the great poem by Rudyard Kipling, that used to be a declaration of what a man should be, three young actors betraying young men who feel unwanted by our society are drifting out on a metaphorical sea, in a theatre, that like theatres everywhere, is struggling.
It is a new play written by a cancelled playwright who lives in a bus.
And without one ounce of media coverage, from main stream media, (Only podcaster) and no arts funding, we have ourselves a full house for opening night.
These young men will truly move you.
18 -21st September
Well done Michael & to everyone involved. So many of us around Australia that live in far off rural country towns that are unable to attend your play. I, and I'm sure many others wish you & the 3 young men great success & bums on every seat every night.
yeah baby