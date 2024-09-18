More seats being added now.

On a boat made of out scrap wood, a boat christened “If,” after the great poem by Rudyard Kipling, that used to be a declaration of what a man should be, three young actors betraying young men who feel unwanted by our society are drifting out on a metaphorical sea, in a theatre, that like theatres everywhere, is struggling.

It is a new play written by a cancelled playwright who lives in a bus.

And without one ounce of media coverage, from main stream media, (Only podcaster) and no arts funding, we have ourselves a full house for opening night.

These young men will truly move you.

Tickets are selling fast so book now.

Alex theatre

18 -21st September

Doors open 7pm

Details here

https://alextheatre.au/