My daughter's memory was forever wiped by the meningococcal vaccine

Patti-Jane Ashley (PJ) is a fiercely proud mother of three and grandmother of three. A former Army wife, she has witnessed trauma first-hand—seeing people slipping into a “walking dead” state of existence.

Her journey became deeply personal when her 10-year-old daughter suffered amnesia following a severe vaccine injury. Choosing truth and healing over anger at a system that had failed her family, PJ dedicated herself to helping others reconnect with conscious living.

She went on to leave her successful corporate career and create The Pillar Code, a globally recognised, multi-award-winning healing system.

Today, PJ’s passion is guiding people out of survival mode and awakening their true potential to live with peace, purpose, and passion.

The link to PJ's business www.thepillarcode.com