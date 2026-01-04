Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

New Zealand’s Bravest Journalist and the world’s Braves analyst

Café Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 04, 2026

Barry Young and Liz Gunn join Paul and I tonight, as Barry fills us in on his Court case.

Pictured with Sue Grey from Sue Grey Law and her associates.

Goodbye Road

Signed Copies Available Here

https://cafelockedout.com/product/goodbye-road-michael/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture