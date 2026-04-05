The Hon. John Ruddick MLC is a Libertarian member of the New South Wales Legislative Council, elected in 2023 as the first representative of the Libertarian Party (formerly Liberal Democrats) in NSW Parliament.

A former mortgage broker and owner of a property finance business on Sydney’s North Shore, John grew up in Tamworth and attended Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts (majoring in history) from the University of Sydney.

An avid reader, student of history, and regular commentator on platforms like Sky News and The Spectator Australia, John is known for his outspoken defence of individual liberty, free speech, and limited government. He authored the 2018 book Make the Liberal Party Great Again but left the Liberals to join the Libertarians in 2021, citing their handling of COVID-19 policies and internal party issues.

His 2023 maiden speech to Parliament—critiquing Australia’s COVID response—made international headlines when it was banned from YouTube, an unprecedented move in Australian political history. In Parliament, John serves on several committees, including as Deputy Chair of Portfolio Committee No. 7 (Planning and Environment), and has introduced bills on issues ranging from free speech protections and opposing multiculturalism policies to banning sex-selective abortions.

He is also now trying to table a bill to end No Jab No Play.

Joining us too will be Rosemary Marshall — the outspoken Sydney grandmother and Forest of the Fallen organiser who’s become a familiar face in Australia’s freedom movement. From documenting vaccine injury memorials to calling out hate speech inconsistencies, Rosemary brings a no-holds-barred perspective from the front lines.”

Would you like a slightly longer version, a version tailored to pair with Senator John Ruddick’s episode, or any specific focus (e.g., Forest of the Fallen, free speech, or her recent viral moment)?

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