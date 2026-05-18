Norafiah _ Former Midwife Turned Fierce Birth Freedom Advocate

In this powerful episode of Cafe Locked Out, we sit down with Norafiah, a former endorsed midwife with eight years of experience in tertiary hospitals and private practice.

During the COVID period, her independent midwifery services surged as many women sought to avoid hospital births. This success triggered seven AHPRA complaints from doctors and fellow midwives—one specifically over her Facebook posts.

After the seventh investigation, Norafiah courageously self-deregistered in August 2022.Undeterred, she continues supporting women through non-clinical avenues. She now offers pregnancy and postpartum massages, birth debriefs, healing ceremonies, and dedicated support for families who have experienced baby loss.

Norafiah runs a mentorship program for birth supporters, monthly community massage days by donation (with her trained graduates), and an online mothers’ group for like-minded families focused on natural health, homeschooling, and complementary therapies.

Women regularly seek her out through word-of-mouth referrals within aligned networks.

As a volunteer committee member of the Maternity Consumer Network (a national advocacy group), Norafiah assists mothers with serious complaints involving birth trauma—cases of oxytocin overuse leading to infant death, forceps injuries causing skull and brain damage, emergency caesareans resulting in haemorrhage and hysterectomy, and widespread breaches of informed consent.

Norafiah speaks openly about the medicalisation of birth, the government push to regulate doulas, and recent media focus on freebirth tragedies.

She highlights the profound long-term differences observed between hospital-born babies and those born at home or freebirthed into calm, low-intervention environments with health-conscious, unvaccinated families.

This conversation explores resilience in the face of regulatory pressure, the importance of birth freedom, and why how we welcome our children matters deeply for humanity’s future.

Tune in for an honest, heartfelt discussion on autonomy, informed consent, and true support for women.