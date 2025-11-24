Nothing to see here . . . Cafe Locked Out

We are in Nimbin, camped in the showgrounds, surrounded mainly by people who have nowhere else to live.

They are sleeping in cars, vans, and tents.

Many of them have man’s best friend keeping them company. Our bus might be old and small, but she keeps going — like us — and she’s becoming a tight ship.

Everything is finding a place, and everything has to justify its existence; we have scant room for free-loaders.

Both of us have a few sentimental items from lives that are now gone. But that’s it. And our plans?

What plans do you make when the greater herd is skipping into digital ID, even though they know the possible consequences — or could find out if they at least dared to look? Ourselves, we don’t want to join them. So I guess we are your fringe-dwellers now. We pay our taxes, we don’t take any benefits, and we survive by the grace of others supporting our work through donations, merch sales (including books and music), and whatever else we can create.

We’re also trying to find other income streams. The latest idea: Bee Free Red Wine.

That product goes live tomorrow. These interviews are from the Covid era, from a previous journey.

Each one was difficult to record. Each one was shadow-banned. Each one the greater herd — and its leaders — would prefer to forget.

That’s why we ironically called the show “Nothing to See Here.” We’ll be in Nimbin for a few more days. Let’s see who turns up too.

Maybe, in this ever-more-silent era, it will be someone who still wants to talk.

Goodbye Road

A Review

I wanted to tell you Michael how the journey of reading your book was for me.

Yes it certainly is a significant part of our Australian history during the covid era.

It is so much more than that.

As an avid follower of CLO since the Deplorables era and having listened to and watched many interviews and podcasts, I assumed there would be parts of the book that I might skim over .

How extraordinarily incorrect that assumption was!

My main reason for purchasing the book was really to help you guys out!

The other reason was for an historical record of this time.

Anyway reading it was a huge reminder to me of the power of the written word! Only a talented writer can evoke such emotion in a person that leads them to tears both of joy and heartbreak

Thank you Michael

Much love and peace to you both

Lisa Anderson

Cure. New song.

me and Suno

I feel it’s what many of us want for the others.

Available here

Thank you

