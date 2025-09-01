He was used to slunking. You could see it in his stance. Years of the education system and the state shaming him for being white, for being Australian, for being straight, for being a young man, had sculpted him this way, as they have sculpted numerous young men I have witnessed. But here on the streets of Sydney, following the great march, he smiled as we gave him the thumbs up. Then, after ripping off his hoodie, he offered the sky that which he valued, that which was helping him break free from all these years of shame: the Australian flag.

Everywhere you looked in the Sydney March, there were men—women too, but lots of men, and most of them, though not all, were white. The majority weren’t walking with the rest of the crowd but striding, each either holding their own Australian flag or wearing it like a cape.

Ever since Epic, the tribe I belong to has been trying to attract men to our movement, especially young men. And while we are populated with more mature men than when we started, we have few young men. But this crowd was electric with young males, some looking nervous yet excited as they weaved their way through the older men in an attempt to reach the front.

There was also a sense that these men were ready. If any other group had started trouble, it was easy to see that these men would react. Questionably, this is why nothing really happened. Instead, the entire crowd filled their hope tanks with the size of the crowd and the vista of mainly blue flags unfurling in the clear blue sky.

There were speeches that most of us couldn’t hear because the PA system was unprepared for the number of ears it had to reach. But that didn’t matter, because the mood of the crowd was nostalgic; we were all feeling something we hadn’t felt for years: pride. The organizers had us feeling proud to be Australian, proud to be here, and hungry for positive change that we could feel was possible.

Epic was a spiritual gathering. This was something else. This was an exercise in recruitment, a sea of men having their balls restoked simply by being here. This was the birth of a new patriotic army, whose enemy was the government that for years has been actively emasculating them. This was a return of a character we haven’t seen much of in a long time: the larrikin.

I told two skinny, loose-limbed young men, both carrying flags, that their grandfathers would be proud of them. After smiling at this, they turned and vanished into the tsunami of blue Australian flags—warrior banners announcing to this street in Sydney that our men were returning.

And out in front of all this hope, of all this healthy testosterone, was the NSN, the National Socialist Network. The MSM calls them neo-Nazis. So, is this history repeating itself, or just rhyming?

Currently, like prewar Germans, our people feel disenfranchised. Our people are confused as to why, with all this mineral wealth, we are broke. Our people know that our government no longer serves us but rules us, while never taking responsibility for any of its mistakes. Many feel that the government’s plan for a future, if there is one, has little space for them. The recipe for the rise of some form of nationalist party is here—a recipe being stirred by these young men in black uniforms who marched through the crowd like a brigade.

I am a part of the freedom movement. Ever since Epic, we have been attempting to draw Australians back to the streets, to attract men, and we’ve failed. Whereas these young men, on their first rodeo, have got the world talking. Instead of the usual black conversations, our blue flag is flying above us like a global symbol of hope, a banner announcing the rise of a people sick of all the agendas—digital ID, the reworked Voice, net zero, and the like.

I suggest we learn from these young men who, love them or hate them, have the courage to be seen and benefit from that visibility. Whereas we dress like everyone else—no uniform, no uniting symbol, just reams of shared social media posts that might just map our journey, despite our spiritual connections and all our valid and good intentions, into historical irrelevance.

These last few years have been interesting times, but some have just injected the years to come with a shot of adrenaline. No one, no one anywhere, knows the outcome, but if you were a gambler, be honest, who would you back? The government? The left? Us? Or these boys?

In leaving, though, at the Sydney March, an NSN leader got up and spoke, and as he tried to sell the crowd the benefits of—and these were their words—an “Austrian painter,” the crowd booed them into silence. A crowd populated mainly by Australian men.

Michael Gray Griffith