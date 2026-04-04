Once we were Journalists:

Enjoy this chat between two giants of journalism.

I met Jerry Roberts on my first tour of Australia in 2022, and I met John Stapleton when he became interested in my essays — which he went on to not only publish but also push to have accepted by the National Library.

Goodbye Road, signed copies available here. https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/

Anyhow, since I’m marooned in Perth waiting to see what happens with the fuel, I decided to try to get them together to ask one question:

What happened to our journalists?

Also why not checkout The Banned Book Company https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/the-bbc/