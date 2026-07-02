One Good Husband & the comment of the year

Heterosexual love is rarely praised anymore, but Kim’s comment about why he cares for his wife was as beautiful and as real as any Shakespearean sonnet.



After the show, I told my parents what he’d said, because after 62 years married, my dad cares for my mum the same way.



“That’s what I always tell them,” Dad said.

“They’re always calling me your mum’s carer, and I always reply, ‘I’m not her carer — I’m her husband.’”





Years ago, these men pledged to love their women, their wives, in sickness and in health.



I guess to some men — like Kim, my father, and many others — they actually meant what they said when they made this vow, “I do.”



But instead of celebrating these great heterosexual lovers, we have a court system primed to rip these men from their families and a media that loves to label them “toxic.”



Well, when we lose the ability to value real love — that tenacious love stripped down to its core union, which still holds two hearts together despite the storms of hardship and loss — then perhaps it’s time for all of us to pause, look into the private mirror hiding in our souls, and ask:



“Mirror, mirror in my soul, in the time I have left in this light, is there someone out there I can truly love?”



Michael



